Who Did It Best – Best Boys Water Polo Goal

In this week’s Who Did It Best, we look at some of the best boys’ water polo goals through the years.

A triad of eye-catching goals

First up is Central’s Christian May in 2015. Putting a shot on net and shocking the defense.

Next is Neuqua’s Jack Hiss in 2019, maneuvering the defense with a behind-the-back goal.

Lastly, it’s Metea’s Charlie Drohan in 2024, finessing the ball behind the back of the net.

Charlie Drohan’s goal is voted the best

You voted and chose Charlie Drohan’s goal from 2024 as the top play!

Keep an eye out for future ‘Who Did It Best’ on our Instagram page throughout the season @nctv17.

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