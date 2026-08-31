Who Did It Best – Best Softball Catch

In this week’s Who Did it Best, we look at some of the best softball catches through the years.

A trio of phenomenal plays

First up is Metea’s Megan Archey in 2015 , soaring in to make the grab.

Next is Neuqua’s Hannah Meeks in 2021, making the bold dive and the snag.

Lastly, it’s Waubonsie’s Hannah Laub in 2024, using quick reflexes for the quick out and double play.

Hannah Meeks’s is voted the best catch

You voted and chose Hannah Meeks’s 2021 catch as the top play!

Keep an eye out for future ‘Who Did It Best’ on our Instagram page throughout the season @nctv17.

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