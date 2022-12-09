Wrestling Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 12.08.22

Waubonsie Valley wrestling faces Metea Valley on Senior Night where the Warriors win the rivalry matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s Senior Night at Metea Valley High School and we got another DVC matchup in boys wrestling. The Eola clash hits the mats this time around as the Mustangs host the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. Both teams will be looking to build some confidence after challenging themselves in tournaments last weekend.

113 Pounds

We start the meet off with the 113-pound match between Waubonsie Valley’s Ansh Kothakonda and Metea Valley’s Matthew Shaw. The two battle on the mat as Shaw tries to hold Kothakonda down to get the pin. He gets it as the Mustangs get off to a good start and lead 15-6.

120 Pounds

Next we have the 120-pound matchup between Warrior Nate Duffield and Mustang Joseph Howlee. These two have been fighting to get points round after round, but Duffield gets the pin for the Warriors and trims the Mustangs lead to 15-12.

126 Pounds

Onto the 126-pound matchup between Will Cancio of Waubonsie Valley wrestling taking on Metea Valley’s Arjo Basu. These two keep fighting as Basu tries to pin down Cancio, but is unable to do so as Cancio hangs on to get the pin for the Warriors. They extend their lead to 24-15.

160 Pounds

Now on to the 160-pound matchup as Luke Bebar for the Warriors battles Connor Norton of the Mustangs. Bebar is able to take Norton down and he is not able to break free. Bebar gets the pin for the Warriors and they’re up 45-15.

170 Pounds

Up next is the 170-pound match with Santana Watson of the Warriors taking on Francisco Cannone. These two battled for many rounds as Watson goes for the pin. Cannone breaks free, but Watson does just enough to get three points for Waubonsie Valley. They lead 48-15.

195 Pounds

In the last matchup of the night, we have 195 pounds between Waubonsie Valley’s Josh Housour against Metea Valley’s Zuhair Baig. The two go at it but Housour is able to bring Baig down to get the pin for the Warriors. WV seals the win in this rivalry matchup with a dominant perfomance winning by a score of 60-15.