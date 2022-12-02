Wrestling Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central 12.01.22

It’s time for the boys wrestling season and Naperville Central begins it’s conference home slate with a matchup against the visiting Waubonsie Valley Warriors. Both teams come into the season with many new faces on the season so it’s for new wrestling opportunities.

220 Pounds

The meet starts at 220 pounds where Central’s Niko Besteiro bear hugs Jacob Walker and throws him down on the mat. It’s all over from their as Redhawk holds his opponent and waits for the official to tap the mat.

106 Pounds

Now we drop to 106 pounds. Redhawks Jacob Cochran gets out of sprawl position and begins to bull ride warrior AJ Ramirez. Just like the first match Cochran locks him and yup it’s a pin.

138 Pounds

At the 138 pound match Waubosnie’s David Geataz gets some momentum on Central’s Larry Stubitsch. Lots of scoring in this match but it’s Stubitsch turning it around on round 3 and gets the win.

145 Pounds

We have a good one in the 145 pound weight class. Warrior Ethan Wojtowich is able to find his grove on Central’s Hagan Taylor. Wojtowich tries to get a pin but loses his grip and Taylor reverses his gear and now he’s the one stealing the thunder. An high scoring three period has Taylor up by two with time ticking and defends the atttack and wins a close one.

195 Pounds

Let's finish with Central's Jacob Smitters at 195 getting the job done on WV's Josh Housour. Once Smitters turns him to his back that's all she wrote as the Redhawks come out on fire with a shutout win over the Warriors.