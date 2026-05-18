York takes Wheaton Warrenville South Girls Track and Field Sectional

Wheaton Warrenville South is the host site for this year’s DVC girls track and field sectionals. Batavia, Glenbard North, Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville South, West Chicago, York, Waubonsie Valley, Naperville North, Metea Valley, Bartlett, Aurora East, Addison Trail, Geneva, Willowbrook, and Glenbard East make up the teams competing tonight. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Emersun Garrett claims sectional high jump title

We start with the field events and with the pole vault. For Naperville North, Hannah Vu couldn’t quite clear the standard but would go on to place 13th with 2.35 meters.

For Waubonsie Valley, Ella Buchenauer cleared 2.65m as well and placed 11th.

Metea Valley’s Jaclyn Sonetz couldn’t clear this standard, but finished inside the top ten with 3.10 meters.

Now it’s over to the long jump, where Stacy Petrova would jump over 4.41 meters, placing 16th. Her teammate, Gina Yang, qualified for the state meet with a height clearance of 1.57 meters.

Waubonsie Valley’s Myrna Jamal reached 12th place with a jump of 4.57 meters.

Naperville North’s Leah Davis jumped her way to second place with this jump of 5.37 meters, qualifying for the state meet and coming in second at sectionals.

In the high jump, Warrior Srinidhi Mahendkumar nails this clearing attempt of 1.42 meters.

However, it’s her teammate Emersun Garrett who moves into the top 40 in the state of Illinois with her sectional-winning jump height of 1.62 meters.

In shot put, Kenzie Meyer throws 10.24 meters and slots in 6th place for Naperville North.

York wins team sectional title

It’s time to hit the track, starting with the 4×800-meter relay. In heat two, Naperville North qualifies for the state meet with a time of 9.26.08.

In the 4×100-meter relay, West Aurora qualifies for state with a time of 47.71, and York qualifies with a time of 48.31.

In the 3200-meter run, York’s Karlin Janowski, Sofia Borter, Avery Hacker, Alessandra Gregory, and Anahi Munoz qualified for the state meet.

Next, West Aurora’s Dedra Taite and Geneva’s Alyssa Flotte qualify for the state meet with sub-15-second times in the 100-meter high hurdles.

In the 100-meter dash, York’s Jillian Booth and Batavia’s Elizabeth Wende qualified for the state meet with times of 11.99 and 12.30. Husky Leah Davis came in third place in the event with a time of 12.38.

Next up, the 800-meter run had three qualifiers for the state meet. York’s Sophia Gailano-Sanchez, Geneva’s Taylor Peahl, and York’s Drew Walker extend their seasons.

In the 4×200-meter relay, York and West Aurora won bids to the state meet with times of 1.41.65 and 1.43.21.

Julia Hannon had a great night for Metea Valley in the 400-meter run, qualifying for state with a time of 57.91 and securing the sectional win. Batavia’s Elizabeth Wende also qualified for state with a time of 58.27.

In the 300-meter high hurdles, Geneva’s Alyssa Flotte and Addison’s Leyla Mahmutovich qualified for the state meet with times of 46.59 and 46.80.

It was a big night for 1600-meter runners, with 8 athletes qualifying for state. Naperville North’s Sophia Schulz and Rianna Tandon both qualified for state with times of 5.08.60 and 5.09.81 respectively. Other qualifiers include Alexa Novak and Shayne Dietzen from Glenbard West, Karlin Janowski from York, Sofia Borter from Geneva, and Avery Hacker and Gwen Krodel from Batavia.

York took the 200-meter run, with two sprinters getting an invite to state. Jillian Booth and Abigail Pointon qualify with times of 25.34 and 26.08.

In the final event of the evening, York, Geneva, Batavia, Metea Valley, and Glenbard West qualified for state. Metea Valley came in fourth place in the event, with a speedy time of 4.02.71.

At the end of the meet, York was announced as the sectional champions, scoring 115.5 points. Geneva came in second with 89 points, and Batavia came in third with 86 points.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.