100 Women Who Care Naperville are passionate about helping the community

100 Women Who Care Naperville (100WWC) is a giving circle supporting Naperville area nonprofits. The group is dedicated to assisting nonprofit organizations that serve the community. Their goal is to support those organizations that are making the community a better place for everyone.

How does 100 Women Who Care Naperville work?

Members are local women who gather quarterly for a one-hour meeting. At that meeting, members nominate nonprofit organizations from which three are randomly chosen. For each nomination chosen, the member speaks to the group for five minutes followed by a Q&A. By voting, a single nonprofit is chosen.

All members, whether present at the meeting or not, promise to contribute at least $100 to the chosen nonprofit. This means a commitment of $400 per year. Since 2009, 100WWC has been supporting local nonprofits each quarter, and has donated to more than 60 local organizations. The Naperville chapter is a part of the 100 Who Care Alliance of giving circles worldwide.

Top 10 reasons to join

Meetings last just one hour Choosing to stay after the meetings, allows for companionship and food Opportunities to attend check presentations and tour the facilities of local charities Ability to meet the leaders of local nonprofit organizations Nominate organizations you are passionate about Expand your network Meet fascinating women who are all involved in interesting careers and activities Learn more about local organizations Be able to share some of what you have, knowing donations go to worthy causes Experience the good feeling that comes with making a difference

Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the following months: February, May, August, and November. New members are always welcome, and meetings are open to all. Meetings are at 5:30 PM at Draft Picks Naperville.

Spotlight Guests: Palma Aikins, Chapter Leader & Janet Derrick, Membership