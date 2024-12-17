100 Women Who Care Naperville are passionate about helping the community

100 Women Who Care Naperville (100WWC) is a giving circle supporting Naperville area nonprofits. The group is dedicated to assisting nonprofit organizations that serve the community. Their goal is to support those organizations that are making the community a better place for everyone.
How does 100 Women Who Care Naperville work?
Members are local women who gather quarterly for a one-hour meeting. At that meeting, members nominate nonprofit organizations from which three are randomly chosen. For each nomination chosen, the member speaks to the group for five minutes followed by a Q&A. By voting, a single nonprofit is chosen.
All members, whether present at the meeting or not, promise to contribute at least $100 to the chosen nonprofit. This means a commitment of $400 per year. Since 2009, 100WWC has been supporting local nonprofits each quarter, and has donated to more than 60 local organizations. The Naperville chapter is a part of the 100 Who Care Alliance of giving circles worldwide.
Top 10 reasons to join
- Meetings last just one hour
- Choosing to stay after the meetings, allows for companionship and food
- Opportunities to attend check presentations and tour the facilities of local charities
- Ability to meet the leaders of local nonprofit organizations
- Nominate organizations you are passionate about
- Expand your network
- Meet fascinating women who are all involved in interesting careers and activities
- Learn more about local organizations
- Be able to share some of what you have, knowing donations go to worthy causes
- Experience the good feeling that comes with making a difference
Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the following months: February, May, August, and November. New members are always welcome, and meetings are open to all. Meetings are at 5:30 PM at Draft Picks Naperville.
Spotlight Guests: Palma Aikins, Chapter Leader & Janet Derrick, Membership