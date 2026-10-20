360 Youth Services empowers youth to thrive

360 Youth Services provides an integrated continuum of prevention, behavioral health, housing, and supportive services that addresses behavioral health, housing insecurity, food insecurity, and barriers to healthcare for youth and young adults across DuPage and Kane counties.

360YS helps young people overcome challenges, find stability, and build futures filled with hope. From substance use prevention education to counseling and housing, they meet youth where they are and walk alongside them every step of the way.

360 Youth Services programs

Current programs include school- and community-based substance use prevention, individual, family and group counseling, Mental Health Juvenile Justice services, crisis intervention, street outreach, case management, housing navigation, rapid re-housing, transitional housing and connections to food, healthcare, public benefits and other essential resources. This coordinated continuum enables youth and families to access services through a trusted provider while receiving support tailored to their individual needs.

What makes 360 Youth Services different?

What distinguishes 360YS is its ability to provide prevention, behavioral health, housing, and supportive services within one organization. Rather than addressing a single challenge, 360YS recognizes that behavioral health, housing instability, food insecurity, and barriers to healthcare often overlap. Prevention specialists, counselors, housing staff and case managers work collaboratively to coordinate services, while partnerships with schools, healthcare providers, public agencies and community organizations expand access to specialized resources, strengthening continuity of care, reducing barriers to services and helping youth navigate complex systems more effectively.

360 Youth Services doesn’t just meet immediate needs—it inspires hope, resilience, and long-term change.

Spotlight Guests: Brea Hayes, Director of Development, and Elise Schram, Community Engagement Manager