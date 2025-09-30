A second chance for senior dogs with Lizzy’s Fund

Lizzy’s Fund is a 501(c)(3) organization that financially supports senior dogs in shelters and rescues. Established in 2012, Lizzy’s Fund has helped over 500 older dogs get the help that they need to become healthy and whole and then find their forever homes.

Types of care include veterinary, dental, grooming, medications, and integrative alternative care. The Fund also has different levels that donors can choose to provide support to including their General Fund, Brody Memorial Fund, or Lizzy Care which is their hospice program.

“We’re appreciative and grateful to the senior dogs because they provide so much love and affectionto the families that adopt them. And for a senior dog, every day is a gift.,” said Bernie Slupik, the Executive Director of Lizzy’s Fund

A long-haired chihuahua inspired the creation of Lizzy’s Fund

The fund was named after Lizzy who came to her owners at six weeks of age on Valentine’s Day 1993. She was a long-haired chihuahua who lived 16+ years in her loving home. Lizzy was a saucy, little four pounds of fun. She was opinionated yet affectionate, demanding yet always willing to please. Her favorite activities included watching baseball on T.V., going for a car ride, pushing her much larger Collie sister around, snoozing on the couch, and eating homemade chicken soup.

She encountered several significant health problems during her lifetime, but her owners went to great lengths to care for her and pay her back for the love and companionship that she afforded them. At age nine, Lizzy sustained some severe orthopedic problems and there was uncertainty whether she would recover. Not only did she recover, but she also lived seven more productive years after receiving her “second chance” at a ripe old age of 9. After Lizzy passed away, her owners wanted to help other people feel the joy that their dear Lizzy brought to their lives.

Spotlight Guests: Bernie Slupik, Executive Director of Lizzy’s Fund, and Chris Yelle, Executive Director of A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter