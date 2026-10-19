Affordable community housing for seniors at Martin Avenue Apartments

Martin Avenue Apartments is owned by the non-profit Naperville Elderly Homes, Inc. For over 50 years, it has provided affordable homes for over 10,000 seniors who want to reside in Naperville. Lower-income seniors at least 62 years old and those with disabilities are eligible to apply.

The mission is to provide quality affordable homes, fulfilling lifestyles, and reliable community resources so that lower-income seniors can continue to live independently. The Board of Directors and staff are dedicated to doing whatever is necessary to enhance the lives of the residents.

Services for seniors at Martin Avenue Apartments

There are currently over 200 residents who receive free bus transportation, nutritious food programs, health resources, fitness classes, and a variety of amenities that are truly exceptional. There’s a Bistro with solarium seating overlooking a beautiful courtyard. The Activities Director keeps residents engaged with many programs in the multi-purpose media room, computer lab, and fitness room. The Social Services Coordinator assists residents with various important health-related issues. There are two Senior Resource Fairs annually with over 20 service providers who speak with residents about their needs. Bringing these resources to residents keeps them informed and helps them connect with the services they need for health and wellness.

Affordable senior housing

Community partnerships, grants, and donations are necessary to sustain the low rent and amenities offered to residents. Rents range from $450 to $750/month for a one-bedroom apartment based upon a resident’s income. A new Road to Health program was recently created to help residents with out-of-pocket costs for dental, hearing, and vision care. The program will reimburse residents up to $1,000 of qualified expenses for these services once a year. Programs like this are funded by grants and community support.

Martin Avenue Apartments is truly a one-of-a-kind community in Naperville and DuPage County. This is a successful model community that combines non-profit management and community partnerships. There is a huge demand for affordable senior homes. The waiting list for a one-bedroom apartment is currently over two years. The shortage of homes continues to grow. The vision is to duplicate this model and expand in other locations.

Spotlight Guests: Mary Kerbs, Executive Director, and John Schillerstrom, Board President