ALMAS offers an authentic community for Latinos

Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs, or ALMAS, is a membership-based 501(c)3 organization. It is the first Latino-led and Latino-serving nonprofit organization based in Naperville that offers an authentic community for Latinos to celebrate and preserve Latino cultures, in addition to empowering existing and rising Latino leaders in Naperville and the surrounding suburbs. ALMAS translates to “SOULS,” highlighting the organization’s mission to amplify Latino voices and their complex stories while also uniting the area’s Latinos and Latino Allies to build a stronger community. As Naperville’s diversity has grown over the years, cultural organizations like ALMAS serve as a bridge to the greater community. According to the 2020 census, there are 6.7% of Naperville residents that identify as Latino–that’s at least 10,000 residents.

The founding of ALMAS

ALMAS was established in April 2023 by Naperville residents Dr. Liliana Burciaga, Diana Torres Hawken, Laura Navarro, and Elida Sughey Estrada from Bolingbrook. The inception of this initiative traces back to the fall of 2022 when the four founders initially connected while collaborating on a project. They recognized a significant absence in the representation of the Latino community within local suburbs where Latinos are not the majority This collective realization sparked a shared vision of how to address this gap.

The genesis of these discussions began earlier when Lili and Laura met a few years ago, after Laura initiated a bilingual families of Naperville group on Facebook, aiming to foster community connections. Their conversations revolved around the necessity for an authentic community that could nurture a sense of belonging. Moreover, ALMAS originated subsequent to the commencement of the Naperville Hispanic Heritage Festival. Despite their excitement about their culture being celebrated in Naperville, the founders also desired Latino-led celebrations and a stronger presence of Latino leadership within the city, motivating the creation of ALMAS.

ALMAS’ inaugural year

Since its establishment, ALMAS has achieved significant success through various events. ALMAS hosted an official launch party in May 2023, showcasing cultural performances and traditional activities. The community’s enthusiastic response underscored the necessity for such an organization. In June 2023, ALMAS organized a drive to collect essentials for migrants, advocating for their dignity and respect in celebration of Pride Month and Immigrant Heritage Month.

Additionally, in September, ALMAS participated in the Naperville Jaycees Last Fling Parade, and the President of ALMAS was invited to join the 2023 Raíces Public Policy Conference for ILLCF as a panelist discussing ‘The Growing Importance of Latinos in Chicagoland Suburbs.’ During October for Hispanic Heritage Month, the organization held the “SOMOS Naperville: Growing Diverse Leadership” event—a pioneering panel discussion on the importance of the Latino voice and community empowerment in Naperville. Subsequently, ALMAS collaborated with other organizations for the Naperville proclamation of Immigrants Day.

Following these events, in November, ALMAS hosted the inaugural Día de Muertos celebration, providing an educational and collective experience to honor the lives of loved ones.

Moreover, the Board of Directors has established successful partnerships with School Districts Naperville 203 and Indian Prairie 204, along with the DuPage Children’s Museum, indicating active efforts towards future collaborations.

How to get involved

Prospective members can apply for membership at any time without any associated fees at the present moment. ALMAS offers various membership types such as Individual, Student, and Affiliate (for businesses and organizations). Upon becoming a member, individuals have the option to engage in different committees: Membership, Communications & Marketing, Events & Programming, and the Youth Advisory Council.

Joining ALMAS through membership registration serves as a means to remain informed about all the activities and developments within the organization. Members are encouraged to engage at a level that suits their schedule.

In an effort to cultivate community among the membership, ALMAS has provided various opportunities to ensure our members meet each other, make meaningful connections and be a part of an organization where they can be proud to be Latino or support the Latino community. To learn more, follow ALMAS on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn or email Info@ALMASnaperville.org.