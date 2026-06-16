Angel Dog Alliance believes every dog deserves a second chance

Every dog deserves a second chance. That’s not a tagline at Angel Dog Alliance — it’s the reason it exists.

Angel Dog Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dog rescue organization founded in November 2023 and based in Naperville, Illinois. In just over two years, it has grown into a multi-state rescue operation pulling dogs from high-kill shelters mainly across Illinois, California, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas. When a dog’s time is running out, they step in.

What drives everything they do is simple: they don’t give up on dogs. Some come to the organization healthy and ready to meet their people. Others arrive heartworm positive, post-surgery, or carrying the kind of history that takes time and patience to work through. They take as many as they can. ADA covers 100% of veterinary costs, food, and supplies for every dog in their care — from routine checkups to orthopedic procedures to behavioral rehabilitation. Every dog gets what they need, for as long as they need it.

Rescuing dogs from across the county

The ADA rescue network spans multiple states because shelter overcrowding is a national problem, not a local one. They work directly with community contacts to identify dogs at the highest risk, coordinate safe transport, and place each animal into a home environment or with trainers, if needed, where they can decompress, get healthy, and show the world who they really are. That real-life observation — how a dog actually behaves with kids, with other dogs, in a house — is what allows for great adoption matches.

ADA rescues all breeds, including pit bulls, German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, and other dogs that are frequently overlooked or take longer to place. They believe every dog — regardless of size, breed, or background — deserves someone willing to advocate for them until the right home comes along.

Dogs are available for foster or adoption

If you are interested in adopting a dog in the Naperville, Chicagoland, or greater Illinois area, available dogs are listed on their website. If you would like to open your home as a foster family, they would love to connect. Fostering is fully supported — Angel Dog Alliance covers all costs during fostering — and the impact is real.

Angel Dog Alliance also welcomes donations, which go directly to veterinary care, transport, and the daily support of every dog in our program.

Spotlight Guest: Teresa Ryan, Founder and Director