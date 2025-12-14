APDA supports those with Parkinson’s disease

The American Parkinson Disease Association is a nationwide grassroots organization dedicated to fighting Parkinson’s disease and supporting the nearly one million people in the United States who are living with PD. Focused on providing support and education, APDA works tirelessly to help individuals and families navigate life with this chronic neurological disorder. Since 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $313 million to deliver comprehensive Parkinson’s support services—including virtual and in-person support groups, accessible educational programs, exercise and wellness classes, and vital Parkinson’s research aimed at better understanding and ultimately ending the disease.

APDA’s mission is to provide the support, education, research, and community that helps everyone impacted by Parkinson’s disease live life to the fullest. This mission is carried out through APDA’s nationwide network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, which offer trusted local assistance, as well as through APDA’s robust Research Program and APDA Centers for Advanced Research, which drive scientific progress and innovation.

The Illinois Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association

The APDA Illinois Chapter works every day to support and empower those in the community who are impacted by Parkinson’s disease. They focus on helping people live as well as possible with Parkinson’s today, while supporting research that aims to change tomorrow.

The Illinois Chapter provides a wide range of free programs and services so that cost is never a barrier to care. These include Parkinson’s education programs held throughout the year featuring expert speakers on topics that matter most to the PD community; an annual statewide Parkinson’s conference; support and social groups; professional training; and ongoing learning opportunities that help individuals and families better understand symptoms, treatments, and practical strategies for daily living.

Support and connection are at the heart of APDA Illinois—for people newly diagnosed, those living with PD for many years, individuals with young-onset Parkinson’s, and care partners. Their groups provide a place to share experiences, learn coping strategies, and reduce the isolation that can come with a chronic illness. When the community asked for more social engagement to alleviate loneliness, APDA Illinois launched a strictly social group in Naperville called “PD & Pizza” in 2025. The connections and friendships have been so appreciated and popular that we are expanding to additional locations in 2026.

The IL Chapter also serves as an information and referral hub, connecting individuals to trusted medical centers and specialists—such as the Information & Referral Center at the University of Chicago Parkinson and Movement Disorder Clinic—and helping families navigate the many questions that arise after a PD diagnosis. They also bring the community together through events like the annual Chicagoland Optimism Walk, which raises critical funds to expand programs and services while building visibility, connection, and hope.

APDA is a reliable source for those living with Parkinson’s disease

For those living with Parkinson’s disease—whether newly diagnosed or many years into their journey—APDA serves as a reliable source for high-quality Parkinson’s resources and programming. APDA helps people with Parkinson’s and their care partners access expert guidance, local programs, and practical tools for living well with PD. From educational conferences, webinars, and print resources to exercise and wellness programs specifically designed for people with PD, APDA offers opportunities to stay active, informed, and engaged. The organization connects individuals to local specialists, support networks, and community programs that can make daily life with PD more manageable. APDA also provides materials and assistance in Spanish and Mandarin/Simplified Chinese, helping ensure that Parkinson’s education and support are accessible to more people.

APDA proudly invests in the most promising clinicians and scientific projects focused on discovering the causes of Parkinson’s disease and unlocking new treatments. With more than $65 million invested in research since 1961, APDA has played a critical role in many major scientific breakthroughs. The organization is committed to nurturing the next generation of Parkinson’s researchers and supporting innovative investigations that bring us closer to a cure.

If you or a loved one is living with Parkinson’s disease, APDA is a trusted ally and a comprehensive resource. To learn more about APDA’s Parkinson’s programs, support services, or research efforts—or to get involved with the APDA Illinois Chapter, call 708-329-9527 or visit the Illinois chapter website. Donations of any size help fuel APDA’s mission; please consider supporting this essential work today.

Spotlight Guests: Melanie Adams, Executive Director, APDA Illinois and Mike Hill, Vice President of the Board of Directors, APDA Illinois