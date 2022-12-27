Arts DuPage: A Champion for the Arts

Arts DuPage, a DuPage Foundation initiative, is driven to increase awareness, expand access and stimulate engagement in the arts in the area. Through its mission-driven work, the arts council strives to ensure the stability of the arts sector, allowing it to act as an economic driver, contribute to community development, and create a vibrant environment for residents and visitors.

Commitment to Connecting

Launched in 2016, they have grown to assist over 400 artists and arts organizations. They inform the arts community of grant opportunities, capacity-building programs, job postings, and calls for artists. As a connector, they find performance and exhibit space for local talent while forging collaborations between entities and assisting audience members with their concerns. Additionally, they advocate for the arts on local and regional levels and partnered with the DuPage County Board to secure $300,000 in COVID Relief funding for 27 arts organizations in the area.

They also host artsdupage.org, an all-in-one event platform available to area artists and arts organizations for free promotional campaigns. The site content is boosted through their social media channels and newsletters and reaches over 70,000 targeted arts lovers within the community and beyond annually. This online calendar is a proven resource that makes it easy to discover and participate in creative and cultural events for all tastes and all ages.

Deborah Venezia, Director of Arts DuPage

