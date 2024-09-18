Arts DuPage celebrates the arts in DuPage County

Arts DuPage, a DuPage Foundation initiative, is driven to increase awareness, expand access, and stimulate engagement in the arts in DuPage County. Through its mission-driven work, the Arts Council strives to ensure the stability of the arts sector, allowing it to act as an economic driver, contribute to community development, and create a vibrant environment for residents and visitors.

The organization is a countywide arts council that supports, promotes, advocates for, and distributes grants to the arts in DuPage County. Best known for its comprehensive event website for arts and entertainment, the organization showcases the vibrant local arts community, which generates cultural, economic, and social benefits for DuPage County and its residents.

Helping artists and art organizations

Launched in 2016, it has grown to assist over 400 artists and arts organizations. It informs the arts community of grant opportunities, capacity-building programs, job postings, and calls for artists while providing free marketing services to keep community members informed of the latest arts activities in the vicinity.

As a connector, it finds performance and exhibit space for local talent while forging collaborations between entities and assisting audience members with their concerns. Additionally, it advocates for the arts on local and regional levels. This year, it expanded its role and is now distributing grants to the nonprofit arts and culture groups in DuPage County.

Find artists and art events in one convenient place

An all-in-one event platform is available to all DuPage County artists and arts organizations for free promotional campaigns. The site content is boosted through social media channels and newsletters and reaches over 70,000 targeted arts lovers within the community and beyond annually. This online calendar is a proven resource that makes it easy to discover and participate in creative and cultural events for all tastes and all ages.

Spotlight Guest: Debbie Venezia, Director