Basic Dignities brings clean water and education around the world

Basic Dignities was founded in 2016 to bring basic human rights such as clean water, education, healthcare, food, and shelter to underdeveloped communities around the world. Their focus is on raising the quality of life wherever they work and creating lasting, sustainable change.

Their work has been completed in Mexico, Gabon, Kenya, Uganda, and Malawi, where they have formed strong relationships with local people and organizations. Having strong local representation has been critical to the success of every project.

Basic Dignities seeks to provide education for women

Since 2021, Basic Dignities has been strongly focused on providing education to young women pursuing STEM careers with community leadership goals. There are strict criteria for acceptance into the program, including maintaining good grades, open communication throughout their degree program, and returning to assist their home communities upon graduation. Each student is required to spend a minimum of three years post-graduation serving their community. They continue to review applicants with a keen eye for women interested in becoming doctors, dentists, and engineers.

While this program will continue, Basic Dignities has also been stretching its impact again through individual projects. They have been working with an organization called Heart of a Lioness in Uganda to help fund a sewing school for women who intend to become entrepreneurs. Along with providing some supplies, Basic Dignities is working towards a microloan program for qualified women who complete their sewing training. The program will not only help them fund their new businesses, but it will also include extensive business training and ongoing support. As loans are repaid, these funds will be used to expand the program to additional participants.

Implementing clean water systems for communities

Basic Dignities is also returning to its core expertise by beginning a new water project in partnership with Heart of a Lioness, headed by Brittany Sterling, our Environmental Engineer. She is working closely with our ground crew to design a solar-powered, low-maintenance water system for a community of approximately 3,000 people at a cost of around $22,000. Fundraising for this project has just begun.

Spotlight Guest: Patricia Fragen, Co-Founder