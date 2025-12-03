Bridge Communities helps families break the cycle of homelessness

Bridge Communities is committed to providing life-transforming opportunities to families experiencing homelessness by working alongside them to improve their access to education and wage-earning opportunities, strengthen financial literacy, and coach families with valuable life skills.

Helping families transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency

When many in the Naperville community think of individuals facing homelessness, they often don’t think of their neighbors, classmates, and co-workers right here in DuPage County. But, during the 2023-2024 school year, 3,289 DuPage County students were identified as lacking a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence.

That represents thousands of families facing homelessness right here in our community, which is why Bridge Communities’ mission is to help transition Naperville and DuPage families facing homelessness to self-sufficiency and long-term success.

Bridge serves families with children who are facing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless and live and work in DuPage County. Many of the families served have faced divorce, domestic abuse, loss of employment, or health issues. In 2024, Bridge served a total of 102 families, including 118 adults and 162 children.

Bridge Communities provides free transitional housing to more than 100 DuPage County families experiencing homelessness each year

Each family in the Bridge Communities Transitional Housing Program is paired with a team of mentors who help them learn crucial skills like budgeting, financial coaching, and more.

For two years, each Bridge family receives:

A safe, furnished apartment in a thriving DuPage County community

One-on-one career counseling and interview coaching, plus job readiness workshops and networking assistance

Educational assessment and tutoring are available for both children and adults

Programming and enrichment activities specifically for children and youth

Access to counseling and therapy services

A nutrition program to strengthen healthy eating habits and how to shop on a budget

A Case Manager to help support their individualized goal-striving

A car donation program for those who need transportation

Over the course of the program, client families develop a budget, track their expenses, and set financial goals. Clients also prepare for success in the workplace by building the skills and education necessary to secure a living wage that will increase their earnings and benefits.

Bridge creates a unique opportunity for families to eliminate debt and save for the future, thus allowing families to stabilize their housing and improve their financial and overall well-being. Job stability and the financial management skills learned in the Bridge program set the foundation for long-lasting economic independence.

Spotlight Guest: Jen Bystry, Director of Community Engagement