Cal’s Angels grants wishes, raises awareness, and funds research for pediatric cancer

Cal’s Angels is more than a nonprofit — it’s a community that steps into the hardest moments of a family’s life and refuses to let them face pediatric cancer alone.

“Our overall mission statement is we grant wishes. We raise awareness and we fund research for kids fighting cancer,” said Stacey Wahlberg, President and Co-founder of Cal’s Angels.

Cal’s Angels honors the legacy of Cal Sutter

Born from Cal Sutter’s spirit and the joy he brought to everyone around him, Cal’s Angels carries forward his legacy by giving kids moments of hope, comfort, and happiness when they need it most. Whether it’s granting a wish that lets a child feel like a kid again, easing the financial burdens that families quietly shoulder, or wrapping siblings in the same care and attention they need, Cal’s Angels shows up with compassion and consistency. They bring joy into hospital rooms, relief into overwhelmed homes, and awareness to a disease that receives far too little attention.

“We saw firsthand in the hospital how families implode,” said Wahlberg. “Nobody is taught how to handle your child getting cancer. And then you have to balance work, other children, you know, other things outside of the child being sick. And so we saw how families were divided and falling apart and just not able to do what they needed to do with the sick child. And we knew we wanted to do something, to be able to give back, to try to lessen that burden.”

What makes Cal’s Angels special is the heart behind every gesture — a belief that even in the darkest moments, joy is possible, and no child should ever fight alone. It’s a mission built on love, lifted by community, and strengthened by every family they serve.

Spotlight Guest: Stacey Wahlberg, President & Co-Founder