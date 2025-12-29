Cars of Hope reduces poverty by providing reliable transportation

Cars of Hope is a volunteer-run organization, providing reliable transportation to underserved, deserving families. All car donations and funds raised are used to supply automobiles to families who need to get to work and school, and move towards financial self-sufficiency.

Cars of Hope works with multiple community partners and social service agencies to vet individuals or families whose access to an automobile would change their lives and move them towards financial independence.

Cars of Hope was founded in 2010 by Romas Povilonis

Povilonis is a car enthusiast who recognized the lack of public transportation in the western suburbs for people to get to work or school to support themselves. With the help of the Community Christian Church in Naperville, Povilonis assembled a team of volunteers ready to take on the mission of transforming donated cars and funds into transportation for individuals and families in need. They now have a goal to receive 30 donated cars by the year 2030.

How to donate a car to Cars of Hope

The organization accepts cars in any condition, but especially welcomes cars in working condition from seniors who no longer drive. All car donations are tax-deductible for the market value or the value they sell it for.

Donated cars are either repaired for client use or sold at auction to raise funds for parts and repairs. RVs, boats, trailers, trailer and mobile homes, motorcycles, jet skis, buses, and snowmobiles are also accepted as donations.

Cars of Hope is grateful to the many corporate sponsors who make our mission possible, as well as the generous repair shops and transport services partners. Want to help? There are three ways you can make a difference!

Donate a car

Volunteer your time to help with administration, special events, communications, and programs.

Donate online

Your old car can be someone’s new beginning!

Spotlight Guests: Romas Povilonis, Founder and Executive Director, and Bruce Bohrer, Program Administrator and Board Member