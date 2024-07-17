Celebrate Italian heritage with the Amici Club

Amici Club is a social organization for anyone wishing to enhance their appreciation of Italian heritage and culture. The club was founded by Maria Mastrolanardo, who moved with her family to Naperville in 2004 from an Italian neighborhood in Chicago. Disappointed that she could not find stores that sold the Italian foods she was used to, Maria posted a notice in a local restaurant asking others with the same problem to meet for lunch.

She was surprised by the number of people who responded and with it, the club began. The club was then incorporated in 2005 as the Naperville Area Italian American Club and has continued to meet ever since; its membership is now almost 50 including corporate sponsors. The club’s monthly general meetings are scheduled for the third Thursday of the month starting at 6:00 pm at the Naperville Municipal Center. Amici Club’s scholarship program began over ten years ago and presents a monetary award to a local area high school senior of Italian heritage.

Typical club activities are dinners at a local restaurant, usually a corporate sponsor, wine tastings, day trips, cooking demonstrations, a club picnic in July, and the annual Christmas party. Additional information about Amici Club is available on the club’s website and Facebook page “Veni Vidi Amici.”

Embrace the Passion, Taste the Tradition: Celebrate Italy’s Finest at Festa Italiana.

Festa Italiana is back at Naper Settlement from August 2nd to August 4th. Channel your inner Italian and celebrate the music, food, culture, and spirit of Italy. Join our meatball eating contest, participate in grape stomping, or sip on your favorite vino at our Tuscan-inspired wine and spritz bars.

You’ll enjoy the sights and sounds of Italy by day and rock out with us into the night. The music will have you flying to the moon, Las Vegas, and the Italian Canal all in one fun-filled weekend. Enjoy live music each night of Festa Italiana 2024 under the stars, browse our premium vendors and artists, and make memories with the whole family playing bocce ball or in our carnival kid’s area!