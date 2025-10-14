Changing lives and inspiring hope with 360 Youth Services

For more than 50 years, 360 Youth Services has been a trusted nonprofit serving the Naperville area, dedicated to helping young people thrive. 360 YS’s mission is simple yet powerful: to provide life-changing services to youth through substance use prevention education, counseling, and housing.

Substance abuse prevention programs at 360 Youth Services

360 YS is dedicated to helping youth make healthy choices and preventing youth substance use. Through highly recognized programs and initiatives, The Power of Choice, Youth Prevention Education, Youth Advisory Committee, Naperville Operation Snowball, and Community Alliance for Prevention, 360 YS uses a variety of proven prevention strategies to best serve its mission and the community in order to reduce youth substance use.

These prevention initiatives reach thousands of students each year and help reduce the risks of alcohol, vaping, marijuana, prescription medication, and other drug use.

Counseling and mental health

Youth and families face real challenges like stress, anxiety, depression, family conflict, legal system involvement, and trauma. 360 YS’s professional counseling services offer youth a safe space to heal and grow.

They provide community-based mental health services, school-based counseling, Mental Health Juvenile Justice Support Services, and workshops, ensuring that mental health resources are accessible to those who need them most. Trained counselors offer support and intervention, teach skills, empower individuals, and help families navigate life’s challenges.

Housing for youth

360 Youth Services is dedicated to ensuring that youth experiencing homelessness have access to safe, stable housing and the support needed to build brighter futures. Through its Emergency Youth Shelter, Transitional and Rapid Rehousing Programs, and Cornerstone Group Home, the organization serves young people ages 13–24, guiding them toward independence.

Grounded in Housing First principles, harm reduction, and trauma-informed care, 360 YS fosters a supportive and affirming environment, particularly for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ youth. By integrating positive youth development strategies, the organization helps young people in DuPage and Kane County secure housing, access critical resources, and develop the skills necessary to break the cycle of homelessness, because every young person deserves safety, stability, and the opportunity to thrive.

How you can help

Every success story begins with support from the community. By donating to 360 YS or participating in one of their upcoming community service projects, you can help youth build brighter futures.

360 Youth Services doesn’t just meet immediate needs—it inspires hope, resilience, and long-term change. Let’s ensure that every young person has the chance to thrive.

Spotlight Guests: Matt Cassity, Director of Prevention, and Jaclyn LaPorte, Director of Clinical Services