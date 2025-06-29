Community, independence, and affordability at Martin Avenue Apartments

Martin Avenue Apartments transforms lives by providing residents with affordable homes, fulfilling lifestyles, and reliable senior community resources.

Over 50 years ago, Martin Avenue Apartments opened its doors to the first 120 lower-income seniors. Since then, over 10,000 seniors and their families have been served.

With the addition of a new building and complete renovation of all apartments in 2020, it is now home to over 200 residents who enjoy amenities that include a fitness room, bistro, computer lab, hair salon, media center, and more.

It is a one-of-a-kind independent living community in a prime location near downtown Naperville. The non-profit owner, Naperville Elderly Homes, Inc., is run by a volunteer board of directors whose mission is to transform lives by providing affordable homes, fulfilling lifestyles, and reliable senior community resources.

Martin Avenue Apartments is more than a place to live

Besides affordable homes, the community offers free bus transportation for shopping and social events, health resources, nutritious food programs, and fitness classes to allow seniors to live independent, meaningful lives.

The waiting list for an apartment is nearly two years long. Affordable senior housing is a growing issue, and community support is critical.

According to Harvard’s Joint Housing Center Study, one out of three U.S. households will be headed by someone over 65 by 2035, and by 2038, the number of heads of households aged 70-79 will hit 10.7 million. With the number of households aged 80 and over projected to reach 17.5 million by 2038, the shortage of affordable housing for the growing senior population is a crisis in the making. With a legacy of nearly 50 years and a deep understanding and concern for low-income seniors and persons with disabilities, Martin Avenue Apartments exist to provide affordable housing in an independent-living, safe, and caring community.

Spotlight Guests: Mary Kerbs, Executive Director, and John Gallager, Board Secretary, Resident Life Committee Chair, Naperville Elderly Homes, Inc., dba Martin Avenue Apartments