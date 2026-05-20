Discover history, hands-on fun, and community at Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement is an award-winning outdoor history museum set on thirteen beautiful acres steps from Downtown Naperville and the Naperville Riverwalk. Whether watching the blacksmith at the forge or sitting down for a lesson in the Copenhagen Schoolhouse, visitors are immersed in history as they learn how the past connects everyone to the present and future.

Discover over 30 historic buildings and meet historical interpreters, educators, and volunteers that help connect Naperville’s history to the nations with hands-on demonstrations, activities and more. Take a guided tour of the Martin Mitchell Mansion, the stunning Victorian eclectic style home and place of business of the Martin family.

Interactive exhibits at Naper Settlement

Visitors can also enjoy several interactive exhibits including Building Naperville: Tallgrass Prairie to Today and The Thresher Experience, an experiential exhibit that brings the museum’s 1912 Wood Bros. Thresher to life by showcasing the mechanical innovations that transformed agriculture.

In commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, join the museum for a year-long celebration of America’s founding with unique programs & hands-on experiences designed to educate and inspire connection through local and national history! The centerpiece of the USA 250 Celebration is We the People: Naperville and the American Story.

This interactive exhibit takes visitors on a journey through our nation’s history and invites them to explore the rights, revolutions, and freedoms that have shaped the U.S. from 1776 to today. Through thought-provoking artifacts, imagery, and a series of new hands-on interactives, visitors will connect Naperville’s history to the nations and leave inspired to make their mark on the next 250 years!

Exploration for young learners

Young children will love exploring the Harvard Early Learning Playscape which is open through October. Nestled in a replica of a wooden fort, the Playscape is designed for children ages 2-7 to explore the outdoors in a setting created just for them. The area features a playground, splash pad, sensory garden, activity cart, and more.

Naper Settlement is a place for community

In addition to the museum experience, Naper Settlement is a vibrant community gathering space that hosts special events and programs for all ages.

The Naper Nights Concert Series returns to Naper Settlement in 2026 with six nights of epic tribute performances featuring the hits of Taylor Swift, Ozzy Osbourne, Van Halen, The Doobie Brothers, Toby Keith, and more on June 19-20, July 17-18, and August 14-15! Spanning across Naper Settlement’s 13-acre outdoor campus, the museum’s historic buildings and gardens create a unique backdrop for visitors to experience some of the nation’s most recognized tribute performances while enjoying dozens of local restaurants, food trucks, businesses, and a FREE children’s area with paintings from Pinot’s Palette Naperville, games by Chasers in Naperville, and more. For tickets and the full line-up visit NaperSettlement.org/NaperNights.

Parents love the Family STEM Nights program. Each program offers a fun, stress-free space to connect and make memories together while enjoying exciting STEM experiments, activities, and more. No planning, no mess—just the opportunity to learn and grow together! The popular program was expanded to twice monthly in 2026 due to its popularity.

In October, Naper Settlement’s campus is transformed into a fall celebration with Oktoberfest on October 2-3, Howlin’ at the Moon (21+) Halloween Music Festival on October 23-24, and an all new Halloween event for families on October 24-25.

Spotlight Guests: Brittany Tepper, Director of Marketing, Jessica Toran, Director of Education, and Rena Tamayo Calabrese, President & CEO