DuPage Symphony Orchestra inspires all ages through music

The DuPage Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is a highly accomplished community orchestra, serving DuPage County with a vision of transforming hearts, minds, and communities through music. The mission of the DSO is to provide inspiration and cultural enrichment through musical excellence, educational programs, and community outreach.
The DuPage Symphony Orchestra’s goals & objectives
- Inspire people of all ages to develop an appreciation for symphonic music.
- Provide accessible, real-life orchestral experiences for area children and students.
- Create an outlet for talented musicians to share their passion for music with the community.
The DuPage Symphony Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) not-for profit organization that was founded in 1954 with forty-five volunteer musicians. Russell Harvey, co-founder of the orchestra, led as Music Director for 31 years and Maestra Barbara Schubert joined in 1986.
Under her dynamic leadership, the DSO has grown to more than 100 highly talented volunteer musicians. In 2008, 2013, and 2021, the DSO was named Community Orchestra of the Year by the Illinois Council of Orchestras.
They continue to recruit musicians with unparalleled skill and dedication, thereby strengthening the ensemble’s performance capabilities with an expanding repertoire, which in turn increases the musical knowledge of our audiences.
DSO offers concerts for all
They offer six season concerts including family and holiday concerts, and free concerts in the summer. Their subscription and family concerts are performed at Wentz Concert Hall, the premier performance destination in Chicago’s western suburbs, on the campus of North Central College (located in the heart of downtown Naperville). To view upcoming concerts, purchase tickets, volunteer, or donate, visit them online.
Spotlight welcomed guest Amber Broderick, the DuPage Symphony Orchestra ‘s General Manager.