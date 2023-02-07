DuPage Symphony Orchestra inspires all ages through music

The DuPage Symphony Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) not-for profit organization that was founded in 1954 with forty-five volunteer musicians. Russell Harvey, co-founder of the orchestra, led as Music Director for 31 years and Maestra Barbara Schubert joined in 1986.

Under her dynamic leadership, the DSO has grown to more than 100 highly talented volunteer musicians. In 2008, 2013, and 2021, the DSO was named Community Orchestra of the Year by the Illinois Council of Orchestras.

They continue to recruit musicians with unparalleled skill and dedication, thereby strengthening the ensemble’s performance capabilities with an expanding repertoire, which in turn increases the musical knowledge of our audiences.

DSO offers concerts for all They offer six season concerts including family and holiday concerts, and free concerts in the summer. Their subscription and family concerts are performed at Wentz Concert Hall, the premier performance destination in Chicago’s western suburbs, on the campus of North Central College (located in the heart of downtown Naperville). To view upcoming concerts, purchase tickets, volunteer, or donate, visit them online.

Spotlight welcomed guest Amber Broderick, the DuPage Symphony Orchestra ‘s General Manager.