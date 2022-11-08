DuPage Toys for Tots Gives Hope & Joy

The Marine Corps Toys for Tots program is celebrating its 75th anniversary of giving toys – and hope – to children in need in communities throughout the U.S. Toys for Tots is the only official, charitable program in the Department of Defense. Today, It is supported by active reservists, veterans, and volunteers in over 830 campaigns. The DuPage campaign was started in 1991 by one dedicated Marine using his garage, some fellow reservists and volunteers, and his pick-up truck to deliver toys. He’s still active in the campaign.

DuPage Toys for Tots Mission of Hope

Last year, DuPage Toys for Tots distributed over 69,000 toys to 34,000 children. However, the 2021 DuPage census report reported that there are over 167,000 children under the age of 14 in the county living in poverty – over 111,000 under the age of 10. The team is working to ensure it reaches more of these children in 2022.

Diane Busman, the DuPage Toys for Tots Campaign Coordinator, emphasized the power of the program over its decades. “Since 1947, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program has been unstoppable in its mission to care for children in need – through wartime, September 11 and the 2001 campaign, and even a pandemic. It was never an option to miss a year. It was always a mission…that has never failed.”

It takes much more than a village to make it happen. To help more children this year, they need more volunteers, donations, and toy collection sites. If your business cannot collect toys, there is an option for you too. Each participant group can register on the DuPage Toys for Tots website to get involved. Ms. Busman shared an important reminder too. “Because this is a community effort, the Toys for Tots team recognizes its ongoing support from fellow personnel in all military branches as well as local police and fire team members in the DuPage communities. Yes, they are here to protect our communities – but also here to serve and support them.

How to Request Toys from DuPage Toys for Tots

Charitable organizations (501c3) seeking toys for their children should submit requests at DuPage Toys for Tots – Agency Toy Requests. Families can register as well. The DuPage team will work to connect families with local organization requests, but rest assured, it wants to help as many children as possible have toys this year. Organizations can collect toys, host events to benefit Toys for Tots, and even request a unique QR code (in conjunction with displaying their poster) to help raise funds…especially if they cannot host a box at their business.)

