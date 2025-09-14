DuPagePads is a nationally recognized leader in providing housing solutions

Founded in 1985 as an emergency response to growing homelessness, DuPagePads has evolved from rotating, church-based overnight shelters into a nationally recognized leader providing year-round housing solutions. In 2022, they opened the Interim Housing Center, the county’s first 24/7 emergency shelter, creating consistent access to safe housing, nutritious meals, and onsite support services for families and individuals.

Today, DuPagePads operates a continuum of care that includes the IHC, a network of 136 Permanent Supportive Housing units, Rapid Rehousing and Medical Respite programs, serving more than 1,200 guests annually.

DuPagePads’ mission is to end homelessness in DuPage County, IL by providing housing, coupled with supportive services and employment opportunities, so that families and individuals can build stability and self-sufficiency. They believe that when someone believes in you, anything can change.

The guiding principles of DuPagePads

The organization’s work with homeless families is guided by principles that recognize the dignity and potential of every parent and child:

Housing First: Stable housing is the foundation for all other progress.

Family-Centered Care: Services prioritize the safety, stability, and development of children.

Trauma-Informed Practices: Staff meet families with compassion, understanding the impact of adversity and abuse.

Equity and Inclusion: We welcome all families, regardless of race, background, or circumstance, and address systemic barriers that perpetuate homelessness.

Collaboration: We lead and partner across healthcare, education, government, and community sectors to create sustainable, long-term solutions.

DuPagePads remains steadfast in its vision: to ensure that every family in our community has the opportunity to achieve lasting housing stability and hope for the future.

Spotlight Guests: Scott Austgen, Chief Program Officer, and Chad Pedigo, Chief Development Officer