DuPagePads is committed to ending homelessness in DuPage County

DuPagePads is the largest and most inclusive provider of shelter, comprehensive services and supportive housing in Naperville and surrounding DuPage County, engaging clients who often have complex needs and multiple barriers which contribute to their housing instability. Founded in 1985 due to the increasing number of county residents facing homelessness DuPagePads has assisted 37,241 people, provided 1,152,445 nights of shelter and 3,357,627 meals to prevent hunger in the community.

The solution to ending homelessness is housing coupled with intensive support services and employment skill building opportunities. DuPagePads is committed to restoring dignity, hope, and housing stability for all they serve.

The Interim Housing Center is a transformative center to end homelessness

DuPagePads has taken the next important step toward expanding their capabilities to keep families and individuals safely sheltered while ending their homelessness. They purchased and now operate a 130-unit Interim Housing Center (IHC) using a repurposed hotel. The significant client successes, improved health and safety features for client families, and enhanced access to supportive services have been undeniable, making the IHC the greatest investment in their mission to end homelessness.

Once checked in, clients can focus on their wellness and stability, making it possible to move forward using the suite of resources and support provided by DuPagePads to regain their independence. The IHC provides a central location where clients are not forced to travel daily, endure harsh conditions, or have concerns about where they may eat and sleep. It also provides community partners a centralized destination for delivering support services that align with ending homelessness. Since beginning this model in 2020, DuPagePads has observed a 500% increase in the utilization of case support services by clients in interim housing.

Prioritizing families and children at the Interim Housing Center

Approximately 33% of DuPage County’s homeless population are children. Parents experiencing homelessness are reluctant to utilize congregant sheltering or other safe environments because they lack privacy, security, and space for families to call their own. Repurposing this hotel property into the IHC helps prevent children from being forced to live in cars with their families or other more dangerous living situations. DuPagePads prioritizes rooms at the IHC to families with children, individuals with mobility or significant health issues, and those fleeing domestic violence.

Spotlight guests: Scott Austgen, Vice President, Programs at DuPagePads and Jenaleigh Turner, MSW, LCSW, Director, Supportive Housing at DuPagePads