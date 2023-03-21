Edward Foundation works to enhance patient care services

The Edward Foundation is the non-profit fundraising arm of Edward Hospital. Their mission is to help Edward provide the highest quality services, technology, facilities, and staff to the communities they serve. Individuals, businesses, and grant-making organizations have helped to significantly enhance patient care services, through the philanthropic partnership with the Foundation. Contributions to the Foundation have helped to fund state-of-the-art healing environments that optimize patient comfort, convenience, safety, and healing. Innovative medical equipment purchased by the Foundation has helped expand diagnostic and treatment options for patients across a wide range of medical specialties. Foundation funding also serves to ensure top-caliber patient care staff through the ongoing support of nursing scholarships and educational program grants. The Foundation also helps underwrite operating expenses for important but underfunded patient care services like Edward’s Care Center, which provides services to sexually abused children.

The Edward Foundation plays an important role in patient care

Cost for pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and new hospital facilities continue to climb, as such Edward Foundation plays an increasingly important role in safeguarding Edward Hospital’s commitment to providing care that is safe, seamless, and personal. Service areas benefitting from the generosity of Foundation donors include but are not limited to Cancer Care, Cardiovascular Care, Emergency Care, Women and Children’s Services, and Behavioral Health.

Getting involved with the Foundation

Edward Foundation offers multiple opportunities for stakeholders to support the Hospital’s mission. Through annual fundraising events, special appeals, major gift opportunities, legacy giving, and grateful patient programs, the Foundation continues to seek meaningful engagements with others sharing a passion to ensure access to world-class healthcare. Visit the Foundation online for more information.

Spotlight welcomed The Edward Foundation’s Executive Director, Brett A. Skeen and Dr. Daryl Wilson, Physician – Emergency Medicine and Edward Foundation Board Member.