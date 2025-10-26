En Español strengthens education access for Spanish-speaking communities

En Español is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of empowering Hispanic youth and adults. The organization teaches youth aged 6-12 STEAM with interactive classes, as well as teaching ELL/ESL skills to adults, focusing on job and life skills. All class offerings are free, as they believe education should be for everyone.

Partnerships to create a lasting impact in the Naperville community

They have partnered with national organizations such as the STEM Next Opportunity Fund, World Relief, as well as subchapters and local organizations such as COFI’s chapter of the Parent Power Center, the West Suburban Community Pantry, the DuPage Children’s Museum, KidsMatter, and more.

They have been featured on news outlets such as the Chicago Tribune, the Naperville Sun, and raised $13.1K+, taught 500+ students, 300+ class hours, and reached over 25 countries and 33,300+ individuals through additional programming opportunities, events, newsletters, mailing lists, social media impressions, our website, and more.

Additional programming opportunities for the Spanish-speaking community

Some of their other programming opportunities include our Hispanic Leadership Seminars, targeted for Hispanic communities and other minorities who are interested in civic leadership and entrepreneurship. They are collaborating with organizations such as Placita Market and the Parent Power Center to make our programs possible. Resources include: informational videos and interviews from experienced professionals and small-business owners in the Latino community, as well as PDF guides on how to start a nonprofit with knowledge from various civic leaders.

Access to education empowers the community

They are also leading a book drive for local libraries, nonprofit centers such as Children’s Hospitals, schools (in Mexico and in our local Naperville district), and the Baan Nokkamin Foundation (for underprivileged and orphans in Thailand). They have raised 900+ books, and are planning to host a celebratory event at a local Hispanic event, Placita Market, as well as Swallow Stories Bookstore.

Empowering access to resources for bilingual learners is one of their main missions, and thus, they are publishing their own educational novels. These novels, which include: a STEM learning novel where youth can read about different fields and leading career professionals, an introduction to animal conservation highlighting seven species around seven continents, and a children’s book, are all written in Spanish and English. These bilingual resources help to enhance language learning for youth in a fun and engaging format that can inspire them to get creative about possible future career paths.

Spotlight Guest: Kendall Tai Nghiem, Founder and President, and Kinsler Tien Nghiem, Co-founder