Endeavor Health Edward Hospital is a leader in healthcare

Endeavor Health Edward Hospital, which opened in 1907, is a full-service, regional healthcare provider offering access to complex medical specialties and innovative programming, with more than 80 medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.

“Yes, we are (a nonprofit). And being a nonprofit, it’s a tax status, to tell you the truth. But the reality is, health care is hard. And running a hospital and a health care organization is a business, and it’s a business because no margin, no mission. So we need to be financially viable so we can serve our community,” said Yvette Saba, the President of Endeavor Health Edward Hospital.

Edward Hospital has earned a reputation as a healthcare leader by providing advanced cardiac care, state-of-the-art cancer diagnosis and treatment, and world-class stroke care. Home to the first heart hospital in Illinois, Edward Hospital was also the first in Illinois to open an Outpatient Cath Lab and perform the world’s first minimally invasive cryoballoon procedure to treat atrial fibrillation.

Today, Edward Hospital is still the largest non-academic provider of heart care in Illinois. Edward Hospital is home to the first Pediatric Emergency Department in DuPage County and has a Level III Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The hospital is also a DNV-certified Comprehensive Stroke Center and a designated Magnet hospital for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

The Endeavor Health hospital system

Endeavor Health℠ is a Chicagoland-based integrated health system driven by a mission to help everyone in their communities be their best. As Illinois’ third-largest health system, they proudly serve an area of more than 4.2 million residents across seven northeast Illinois counties.

Their more than 28,800 team members, including more than 2,300 employed physicians, are the heart of our organization, delivering seamless access to personalized, pioneering, world-class patient care across 300 sites of care and nine hospitals, including eight Magnet®-recognized acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights), Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) and Linden Oaks Hospital (Naperville).

Spotlight Guest: Yvette Saba, President, Endeavor Health Edward Hospital and System Executive, Endeavor Health Cardiovascular Institute