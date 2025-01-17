Engage in government with the League of Women Voters of Naperville

The League of Women Voters of Naperville is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government. Their mission is “Empowering voters. Defending democracy.” No matter what challenges the country faces, it’s a philosophy that never goes out of style.

The League is nonpartisan – never working for or against any candidate – so they can consistently support issues important on the local, state, and federal levels.

How the League of Women Voters of Naperville supports democracy

League members know that maintaining a viable democratic system takes the same regular maintenance and ongoing improvements as a garden or a home. They envision a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge, and the confidence to participate.

The Naperville League members further that mission by volunteering to:

Register voters, especially high school seniors who earn Birthday Boxes full of voter information when they turn 18

Encourage voters to vote in all elections, including primaries that determine who will appear on the ballot in the upcoming election.

Diligently collect candidate information for the League’s Vote411.org website so voters can learn about all candidates. VOTE411 is a nonpartisan voter guide that tells voters what is on their ballot, lists candidates and their answers to questions, and has links that let voters check their voter registration, find their polling place, and more.

Sponsor monthly forums via Zoom on local topical issues that are free and open to all.

Sponsor comprehensive candidate forums every election cycle.

Work to educate voters on major policy issues.

Participate in a book group that meets monthly to discuss topical books. In 2024 the group topic is biographies of politically important individuals.

Influence public policy through education and advocacy.

All Naperville residents, men and women, are welcome to attend forums, volunteer and join the League.

You can find information on how to contact your representatives, links to community resources, as well as dates and times for their monthly Ideas Forum events, book groups, and more.

Spotlight Guest: Susan Craighead, President, The League of Women Voters of Naperville