Every child is center stage at Kidz Kabaret

Kidz Kabaret began as a dream in a backyard. Kandice Hernandez, CEO of Kidz Kabaret and Executive Director of Fair Lady Productions, the parent company of Kidz Kabaret, brought 18 passionate youths to her backyard to perform, and Kidz Kabaret was born.

This theater company was created as an alternative to traditional audition-based children’s theater programs, where the competition is fierce for just a handful of starring roles. They believe that every child deserves his or her moment in the spotlight and that supporting roles provide valuable opportunities to learn and grow. That’s why every student receives both a speaking part and a supporting role in their productions.

How does Kidz Kabaret work?

All students of all ages and abilities are welcome to join a production, regardless of previous theater experience. (Note that productions may be segmented by age group.)

Each student is typically assigned to two casts. In one cast, the child will have a prominent role. In the second cast, the child will have a supporting role. Each cast typically performs one time, so most students will perform on stage twice. This means that every Kidz Kabaret production will have many casts to make sure that every student has a prominent, speaking role for at least one performance.

The Spongebob Musical coming to Center Stage Theater this summer!

A new show for Kidz Kabaret will be The Spongebob Musical, based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.