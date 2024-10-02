Experience the talent of The Naperville Winds

The Naperville Winds comprises more than 85 talented musicians from across Chicagoland and beyond, to promote, through programming and commissioning, the very best wind band repertoire from a diverse array of styles, time periods, and composers. Membership is open to all players of standard wind band instruments, including piccolo, flute, clarinet in E flat, clarinet in B flat, bass clarinet, contrabass clarinet, oboe, English horn, bassoon, contrabassoon, horn, trumpet in B flat, trombone, euphonium, tuba, percussion, piano, organ, double bass, and harp.

“Our name is The Naperville Winds. You’re going to see a lot of wind instruments. So that means instruments that are played by blowing wind through them,” says Melissa Hickok, the PR Chair and clarinetist. “The way that that kind of differentiates from going to an orchestra concert is you’re going to hear a lot of sound. So there’s going to be a lot of volume. It’s going to be a lot of power. That really just makes it a great experience.”

The upcoming season for The Naperville Winds

The ensemble currently has four concerts planned at the Wentz Concert Hall on the campus of North Central College.

“Americana” Thursday, October 10, 2024

2nd Annual “A Veteran’s Salute & Holiday Spectacular” Saturday, December 7, 2024

“Jazz Inspirations” Thursday, March 6, 2025

“From Darkness to Light” Thursday, April 24, 2025

The Naperville Winds is also committed to providing robust educational experiences and opportunities for youth in the Chicagoland region by sharing the stage with high school bands. “Americana” will feature the Plainfield Central High School Wind Ensemble, “Jazz Inspirations” showcases the Maine West High School Wind Ensemble, and “From Darkness to Light” partners with the Buffalo Grove High School Wind Ensemble.

Auditioning for The Naperville Winds

Joining the group is a two-step process. Step one is to fill out the audition information form. Step two is a recording submission. Specific guidelines are given, including how to submit those files.

Spotlight Guest: Melissa Hickok, PR Chair & Clarinetist