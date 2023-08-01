F3 Naperville Foundation is committed to local non-profits

The F3 Naperville Foundation (F3NF) is driven by a strong desire to make a positive impact in our local communities. They work collaboratively and have forged partnerships with many local charitable and humanitarian non-profit organizations that are out servicing the community. Through financial assistance and support, they aim to empower these partners to fulfill their missions.

F3 Naperville Foundation vision

The F3 Naperville Foundation envisions a thriving community where every individual has access to the resources and support they need to lead fulfilling lives. The foundation is centered around the 3 F’s: Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith. By pooling resources and working together, they believe they can make a lasting difference in the lives of those in need.

The F3NF approach

Building Partnerships: They believe in the strength of collective efforts. Through partnerships with local non-profit organizations, they combine their resources to create a more significant impact on the challenges our community faces. Empowering Through Financial Assistance: At the heart of their mission lies the goal to support and empower their partners. They raise funds through generous donations and exciting special events, and they prioritize distributing these funds quickly to address pressing needs. Supporting Mission-Focused Initiatives: Their partners know their communities best. That’s why they trust them to determine where the funds will have the most significant impact. From supporting general operating expenses to financing new projects and special programs, they aim to be a flexible and responsive source of assistance. Engaging the Community: Their work wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community. They actively engage with individuals, businesses, and organizations to spread awareness, raise funds, and create a network of support for their partners’ initiatives.

How you can help

You can donate and your contributions, big or small, can make a significant difference in the lives of those they serve. Every dollar counts, and your support directly impacts their ability to assist our partner organizations.

Join them at their exciting special events designed to raise funds and foster community spirit. Your participation not only contributes to their mission but also helps create a sense of togetherness and camaraderie.

You can volunteer. Your time and skills can be invaluable in helping them organize events, spread awareness, and support their partner organizations. T

At the F3 Naperville Foundation, they are dedicated to building a better future for our community. Through collaboration, financial assistance, and community engagement, they strive to empower their partner non-profit organizations to continue making a positive difference in the lives of those they serve.

Spotlight welcomed Michael Ruffing, Chief Development Officer of the F3 Naperville Foundation.