Free mental health services, education, and advocacy with NAMI DuPage

NAMI DuPage is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and one of the largest and most active mental health organizations in the region. For more than 40 years, NAMI DuPage has provided free mental health services, education, and advocacy for individuals and families affected by mental illness throughout DuPage County and surrounding communities.

Each year, NAMI DuPage serves more than 30,000 individuals through a wide range of programs designed to provide early intervention, reduce stigma, and connect people to care. Their services support individuals living with depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and substance use disorders, as well as family members and caregivers who often carry the burden alongside them. Family support has been proven to be highly effective in helping individuals achieve and sustain recovery, and NAMI DuPage offers both education and support services for family members.

The peer-led model of NAMI DuPage

What makes NAMI DuPage unique is their peer-led model. Many of the staff and volunteers have lived experience with mental health conditions, which creates immediate trust and connection. People often come to NAMI DuPage and say, “This is the first place I feel understood.” That sense of belonging can be the first step toward recovery.

Programs include peer-led support groups for individuals and families, one-to-one support, and evidence-based mental health education classes such as Family-to-Family and Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP). They also provide youth mental health education through programs for grades 3-12, reaching thousands of students each year and helping young people recognize the signs of mental illness and seek help early. They also offer special support groups for teens and emerging adults, and have implemented NAMI on Campus clubs in 10 area high schools and colleges. In total, NAMI DuPage serves more than 15,000 youth annually.

An alternative to the ER for mental health distress

In addition, NAMI DuPage operates the Living Room, a non-clinical alternative to the emergency room for individuals experiencing emotional distress. This innovative program provides immediate support in a calm, welcoming environment and helps reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and interactions with law enforcement.

NAMI DuPage works closely with schools, hospitals, law enforcement, and community organizations to strengthen access to mental health care and ensure individuals receive support before a situation becomes a crisis.

They believe that mental health is essential to overall health, and that no one should have to navigate these challenges alone. Through education, support, and advocacy, they are building a more informed, compassionate community where recovery is possible and help is always within reach.

Spotlight Guest: Geri Kerger, CEO & President