GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley aims to change the way the world views Down syndrome

GiGi’s Playhouse was created to change the way the world views a Down syndrome diagnosis and send a global message of acceptance for all.

Many families are first-time parents, and many parents do not expect, or know in advance of their child’s diagnosis, and they need renewed hope and genuine acceptance from day one. Families are never alone. From a prenatal diagnosis to career skills, they make a lifetime commitment to remain by their side. Families are empowered with all the tools their child needs to succeed!

GiGi’s Playhouse started with a mother’s dream to change perceptions of Down syndrome

In the summer of 2002, Nancy Gianni gave birth to her beautiful daughter, GiGi. She quickly realized that GiGi could do the very same things that her other children do! What began as a mother’s vision to change perception, and maximize her daughter’s successes, has evolved into a global movement of acceptance. Nancy needed to get GiGi, and her other children, ready for the world ahead – and get the world ready for GiGi!

The very first Playhouse was created to be an inspirational and dedicated place for families to celebrate their children and benefit from free, purposeful programs that unleash joy, confidence, and continuous improvement. More than 61 Playhouses empower children and adults to achieve their “Best of All” and to pursue their dreams.

GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley is celebrating 20 years

GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley opened on April 23, 2005, becoming the 2nd GiGi’s Playhouse to open. They were originally called GiGi’s Playhouse Too! They have proudly been serving the Fox Valley region and surrounding communities with free life-changing programs since then. The Playhouse continues to grow thanks to the hundreds of volunteers who serve with their time and talents, and thanks to the incredible support of a community that continues to invest in the mission of changing the way the world views Down syndrome!

GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley now has 14 programs offered for families and thousands of volunteer hours over the past 20 years. In April 2025, they will be celebrating 20 years of being part of the GiGi’s Playhouse Family. Mark your calendars for the 20th-anniversary celebration!

Spotlight Guests: Hannah Morkert, Site Manager & Karyn Charvat, Board President