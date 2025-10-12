GiGi’s Playhouse helps people with Down syndrome thrive

GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley has been changing the world for the last twenty years by helping people with Down syndrome thrive, overcome barriers, and regain their voices in the community through free programming.

GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley is committed to providing a lifetime of support, advocacy, and empowerment to people born with Down syndrome, a genetic difference that includes a lifetime of physical, intellectual, medical, and social challenges.

These challenges, however, do not define those with Down syndrome. Where others may only see limitations, they see individuals full of potential, hope, and their own light to shine. Their educational, therapeutic, social, and career advancement programs help people with Down syndrome grow at each step of their lives.

Programming at GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley

From infancy to adulthood, every program includes goals and benefits to increase communication, gross and fine motor skills, self-confidence, math skills, literacy/phonics, and more. Interest areas include fitness and nutrition, art, music, board and card games, community outings, and special family events. GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley also offers one-on-one tutoring in math and literacy for participants ages 3 and up.

Programs are purposeful and progressive, celebrating meaningful gains rather than developmental milestones, which often come later or in a different order for children and adults with Down syndrome. Each Playhouse provides a community for families to gather, share resources, and connect in a supportive environment while their families gain skills to help them grow and develop independence.

GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley is 99% volunteer-led

Each hour of programming and tutoring provided is because of a kind-hearted volunteer. GiGi’s Playhouse relies on the skill and dedication of volunteers of various levels of expertise to keep programs vibrant, educational, purposeful, fun, and free. GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley utilizes nearly 200 volunteers a year and is continuously looking for committed individuals to help maintain robust program opportunities.

Spotlight Guest: Renee Miklosik, Executive Director