Grow Wellness Foundation provides mental wellness for all

The Grow Wellness Foundation was established in 2022 with a mission to expand awareness and access to mental wellness care for the underserved. The foundation strives to expand accessibility to mental wellness services for the underserved or marginalized populations through reduced fees and subsidized therapy services.

They also collaborate with other mental wellness providers working in schools, businesses, and other community organizations to build mental health awareness and response strategies.

Grow Wellness Foundation offers pro bono, reduced fee, and sliding scale mental health appointments to individuals ages 3+, couples, and families in the Northern Illinois area, and they offer services in English and Spanish.

Therapy focused on helping individuals heal, energize, and become aware of their inner strengths

Grow Wellness Foundation offers the opportunity for a neutral, safe space. Therapists listen to concerns and customize a treatment plan for individuals, couples, and families.

Struggles may include:

Life Transitions

Depression / Anxiety

Grief & Loss

Trauma / PTSD

Behavioral Challenges

Social Challenges / ASD

Family Challenges / Blended Family Challenges

Divorce & Separation

Prenatal and Postnatal Challenges

The future of therapy

The Mental Health and Wellness field is facing a tremendous worker shortage – especially in getting the best and brightest to enter the field, and Grow Wellness Foundation is helping to shape the future of the mental health profession by:

Offering scholarships for the best and brightest who may not be able to afford tuition otherwise

Working with University Master’s programs to enrich their curriculum

Working with Undergraduate and High Schools to give students an opportunity for earlier internships

Presenting at career fairs for undergraduate students interested in a career in the helping field

A client promise

Grow Wellness Foundation promises to be there for anyone on every step of their journey. The goal is to help anyone grow from their struggles, heal from their pain, and move forward to where they want to be in life.

Spotlight Guests: Faith Dahlquist, Board Chair, and Cindy Tomei, Vice Board Chair