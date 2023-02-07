Heart of a Veteran helps servicepeople get free holistic care

In 2018 Jordan Holwell founded the NFP Heart of a Veteran, offering holistic approaches to healing to veterans and their caregivers at no cost to the veteran/caregiver. If a veteran requests chiropractic, massage, yoga, personal training, float tanks, salt caves, talk therapy, Heart of a Veteran joins them with one of their contracted partners and pays for 100% of the treatment they receive.

Each year they are fortunate to be able to help more and more veterans. In 2022, they assisted 15 veterans and paid for 20 veteran wives/caregivers to get manicures and pedicures. So far in 2023, they have helped 5 veterans recieve various holistic care including chiropractic, massage and yoga classes.

How the NP got it’s start

Heart of a Veteran originally started with a book project highlighting the life of 10 veterans from WWII to OIF and OEF, and the purpose was to bring awareness to the suicide epidemic with in the veteran community. At that time, 22+ veterans a day were dying by suicide. The actual numbers were more like 30-42 a day.

Heart of a Veteran events

They host events each year to raise needed funds for veteran programming. On April 1st, 2023 they will host their Gala Fashion Show. The fashion show features 30 models including some of our nation’s veteran heroes walking the runway. Visit them online to purchase tickets, sponsor or donate today!

Spotlight welcomed guests Jordan Holwell, Founder of Heart of a Veteran and veteran John Evans.