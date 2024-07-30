Holistic healing at Heart of a Veteran

The mission of Heart of a Veteran is to help veterans and their caregivers reach their health goals through holistic and alternative approaches to healing. The organization started in 2015 as a book written by 10 veterans. Jordan Holwell, founder of Heart of a Veteran, was a massage therapist with Higher Energy Massage Therapy. She supports the veteran community through low/no cost massage to help with the effects of PTSD and TBI.

Hearing her client’s stories of their time in service and how their lives have been impacted, she asked some veterans if they would be willing to tell their stories, each one jumped on board and the book Heart of a Veteran was born. The book gained national attention and the authors of the book are not only some of Illinois’ very own, but are veterans from all over the United States. After the release of the book, Jordan asked the question, “where do we go from here?” The answer, “use your talents to open a holistic wellness center for veterans and their caregivers.”

Heart of a Veteran partners with holistic practitioners nationwide

Some services veterans can receive through these partnerships are:

Massage

Physical therapy

Medication

Yoga

Chiropractic care

Music and art therapy

Martial arts

Mindfulness coaching

Functional neurology

Personal training

Founder Jordan Howell hopes to one day open a clinic where veterans can visit regularly and receive treatment as often as necessary. Veterans can call the wellness center at 331-444-2983 and be put in contact with those offering services. The organization wants veterans to get the care they need, so all services are offered for free to veterans, with Heart of a Veteran paying the bills directly to the holistic practitioners.

Spotlight Guests: Jordan Howell, Heart of a Veteran and Heather Nelson, Herbalist