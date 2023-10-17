How A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter has made a difference since 1989

Since its inception in 1989, Animals Deserving of Proper Treatment (A.D.O.P.T.) has stood as a beacon of hope and compassion for needy animals. As a private, “no-kill,” non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, they have maintained an unswerving commitment to the well-being of dogs and cats, offering them a chance at a brighter future.

The A.D.O.P.T. mission

A.D.O.P.T. is a dedicated, non-profit organization with a singular objective: to secure loving, permanent homes for animals who find themselves without a family. Over the years, they’ve been privileged to have facilitated the adoption of more than 30,000 pets. Their journey remains firmly rooted in their unwavering dedication to the humane treatment of animals and their belief that every pet should have a secure and loving place to call home.

Providing temporary homes with love

In cases where animals lack a family, A.D.O.P.T. steps in to provide a temporary, loving home. This interim respite is crucial, ensuring these animals do not experience the stress and uncertainty often associated with a shelter environment. Instead, they find solace, care, and companionship while they await their forever families.

Changing the lives of animals and humans, one adoption at a time

Central to A.D.O.P.T.’s operation is the transformative power of adoption. When a pet finds their forever home, it’s a cause for celebration, marking the beginning of a brighter future. Every successful adoption transforms the pet’s life and enriches the lives of those who open their hearts and homes to these furry companions.

Education for a compassionate future

A.D.O.P.T. extends its mission beyond adoption. They are equally committed to educating their community about responsible pet ownership and advocating for the humane treatment of animals. Through knowledge-sharing and promoting empathy, they strive to foster a world where animals are revered and safeguarded.

How you can get involved

Adopt: Consider the possibility of providing a loving home to a pet in need.

Volunteer: Join the dedicated team of volunteers and make a positive impact.

Donate: Your support enables them to offer care and shelter to more animals.

Spread Awareness: Share their mission and promote responsible pet ownership in your community.

With your help, they continue their journey of love, compassion, and animal advocacy. Join A.D.O.P.T. in their pursuit of a world where every pet finds a forever home and the humane treatment of animals is a shared value.

Spotlight welcomed A.D.O.P.T. representatives Chris Yelle, Executive Director, and Aleksa Martinovich, Animal Resources Manager.