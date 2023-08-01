Illinois Chapter of The Alzheimer’s Association

Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating condition that affects more than 6 million Americans and their families. As the number of affected individuals continues to rise, it is imperative to address the disparities in access to care and support services for underrepresented communities. At the Alzheimer’s Association, they are committed to achieving health equity and changing the trajectory of this disease through groundbreaking treatments and research.

A Game-changing treatment

The recent FDA approval of Leqembi™ (lecanemab, Eisai/Biogen) marks a momentous milestone in the fight against Alzheimer’s. For the first time, a treatment has been granted traditional approval that alters the underlying course of the disease. While not a cure, this breakthrough therapy offers hope to those in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, providing them with more time to maintain their independence and engage in meaningful activities.

“This treatment, while not a cure, can give people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s more time to maintain their independence and do the things they love,” said Joanne Pike, DrPH, Alzheimer’s Association president and CEO. “This gives people more months of recognizing their spouse, children and grandchildren. This also means more time for a person to drive safely, accurately and promptly take care of family finances, and participate fully in hobbies and interests.”

Empowering families and caregivers

At the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, they stand united to create a different future for families facing this devastating disease. By joining them at The Dupage County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 17th at North Central College, you can be a part of the movement to find the first survivor of Alzheimer’s and dementia. The walk begins at 9:00 am and will weave through downtown Naperville and surrounding neighborhoods, culminating in a celebratory gathering at Benedetti-Wherli Stadium.

Together, we will #ENDALZ

The Alzheimer’s Association remains steadfast in their commitment to achieving health equity, providing support to caregivers, and advocating for groundbreaking research. Join them at The Dupage County Walk to End Alzheimer’s and be a part of the movement to bring hope and healing to those impacted by this devastating disease. Together, we will #ENDALZ.

Spotlight welcomed Karyn Charvat, DuPage Walk Executive Chair at the Illinois Chapter of The Alzheimer’s Association.