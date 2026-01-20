Inclusion is at the core of Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is a Naperville-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals with autism across the lifespan while strengthening families and educating communities. Serving DuPage County and the greater Chicagoland area, Turning Pointe is recognized as a leader in autism education, community training, and workforce development for individuals with autism.

At the core of Turning Pointe’s mission is a belief that meaningful inclusion happens when communities are informed, prepared, and compassionate. The organization places a strong emphasis on hands-on, real-world autism training, not only for individuals with autism, but for the professionals and community members who support them every day.

Community training and public safety

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation plays a critical role in community-wide autism training, partnering with police departments, fire departments, and first responders to improve safety and communication. These trainings focus on understanding autism, sensory awareness, communication strategies, and de-escalation techniques, helping ensure safer interactions during emergencies and routine encounters.

Turning Pointe also provides autism education and professional development for school districts, libraries, park districts, businesses, and community organizations, empowering educators and employers to create inclusive environments that support individuals with autism.

Education, employment, and supports

Beyond training, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation delivers school-based programs, adult education, and supported employment services that help individuals with autism build independence and meaningful life skills. Turning Pointe Autism Foundation serves students from more than 20 school districts and supports adults in competitive, integrated employment.

Turning Pointe’s employment and transition programs respond to the growing need for autism workforce development, helping employers understand how to successfully hire, train, and retain neurodiverse talent.

Research and advocacy

Turning Pointe collaborates with universities, researchers, and community partners to advance best practices in autism education and training. Turning Pointe also advocates for autism-friendly communities, working alongside the community to increase awareness, improve systems, and foster inclusion.

Through its comprehensive approach, combining autism training, education, employment support, and community partnerships, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation continues to make a meaningful impact on individuals with autism, their families, and the communities they call home.

Spotlight Guests: Mary Butler, Family Specialist, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation, and Bill Croft, Division Chief, Naperville Fire Department