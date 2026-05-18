Judd Kendall VFW of Naperville serves veterans, the military, and the community

The VFW exists for one reason: to ensure that those who served the country—especially in overseas conflicts—are never forgotten and always supported. With more than 1.4 million members nationwide, the Veterans of Foreign Wars is a leading voice in veterans advocacy, working at the federal, state, and local levels to protect and strengthen veterans’ healthcare, disability benefits, and earned entitlements.

At the local level, VFW Post 3873 in Naperville is where that mission becomes action. They are not just a place to gather, but are a working post. Members continue to serve through leadership, community engagement, and a shared commitment to something bigger than themselves.

Advocacy on behalf of all veterans

The VFW shows up. Whether it’s advocating on Capitol Hill, participating in state-level legislative efforts, or supporting initiatives that directly impact veterans and their families, they take that responsibility seriously. Their strength comes from a collective voice—and every member matters.

Fostering camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts

The Naperville VFW is equally committed to building strong community connections. Through programs like Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen, they invest in the next generation by encouraging young people to understand the value of service, patriotism, and civic responsibility. Their events—from the VFW Fish Fry to the Veterans Suicide Prevention Ruck March—bring people together with purpose. They partner with local schools, organizations, and volunteers to create opportunities that make a real impact.

Members also believe in honoring those who came before. Initiatives like Adopt a Veteran’s Grave ensure that no veteran is forgotten, and that their service continues to be recognized for generations to come.

The VFW is not just an organization—it’s a continuation of service. The uniform may come off, but the mission does not. VFW Post 3873 remains committed to serving veterans, strengthening the community, and honoring the legacy of those who served.

Spotlight Guest: Staci Boyer, Commander VFW Post #3873 & National Legislative Committee member for Dept of Illinois (Veterans Affairs)