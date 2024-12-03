Kids can change the world with Inside Out Club

The mission of Inside Out Club DuPage (IOCD) is to empower youth to live each day with good character and values with the vision that the youth they serve will make a positive impact on the world.

Good character means being brave enough to ask questions, showing grit, resilience, and determination, allowing others to belong unconditionally, embracing their authentic selves, choosing kindness, and caring for themselves, others, animals, and the planet.

Current IOCD programs and activities include:

Pre-K – 5th Events: (14-20 one-hour events offered annually)

K-5th Series (extracurricular program; 1 hour per week; 5-weeks; twice a year; 14-16 locations)

Business Designers 4 Good Workshop (middle school ages; extracurricular or summer; 18-20 hours; 4-6 sites)

•SkillsBox10 (high school ages; pilot year)

Summer Camps (4-week series; 22 camp groups; 3 partners)

Community Collaborations (school-wide service projects, etc.)

Impact by the numbers

Last year, Inside Out Club provided 318 opportunities with 3,628 youth participants, which resulted in 7,119 hours of character-building learning and community engagement. Participants created 696 long-distance hugs for soldiers across the world, snuggle bunnies for seniors, toys for animals in need, and other service projects to spread kindness and joy.

Inside Out Club’s All-in Fund ensures no child is turned away and was utilized to provide $4,970 in free programming to 90 students last year.

Inside Out Club seeks volunteers

Inside Out Club relies on community support and volunteers to operate. Each program and activity provided by the club has a different series of needs:

Inside Out Club Leader (K-5th Grade Series or One-Time Activities, ages 18+)

Business Designers 4 Good Volunteer (Guest judge and/or team mentor, ages 16+)

Special Projects Team (All ages – kids welcome with an adult)

Inside Out Club Support Volunteer (Series or Individual Lessons, ages 16+)

Special Event Committee (All ages – kids welcome with an adult)

Board Member (Ages 22+)

Spotlight Guest: Marion Ruthig, Founder & Executive Director