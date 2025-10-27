KidsMatter empowers Naperville youth to build confidence and bright futures

KidsMatter builds resilient kids who say “no” to destructive choices and “yes” to endless possibilities. They equip youth and families with tools to manage the stress of everyday life through dynamic school and community programs, practical education, and youth recognition.

Their vision is that these programs and events empower kids to realize their purpose, know their value, and find their pathway.

“Our mission is to help kids dream, believe, and become. We focus on empowering youth to make positive choices through leadership programs, family education, mental health initiatives, and career exploration,” said Nina Menis, the CEO and Executive Director of KidsMatter.

Signature programs that inspire growth

Over the years, KidsMatter has created a series of “signature events” designed to build confidence, responsibility, and leadership skills in students.

“These include our Job Fair, Volunteer Fair, and Youth Service Awards,” said Sherilyn Hebel, Director of Programs. “Each event helps students gain valuable life skills, whether through volunteering, exploring job opportunities, or being recognized for community impact.”

One of the organization’s newest programs is the Springboard Career Exploration Series, a summer initiative that immerses students in various career fields such as healthcare, construction management, and, most recently, life and physical sciences.

Adapting to changing youth needs

When asked how KidsMatter continues to evolve, Menis reflected on the importance of collaboration and responsiveness.

“After COVID, we met with community partners, schools, law enforcement, the park district, and Endeavor Health, to ask, ‘How can we best support youth today?’ The answer was clear: mental health,” said Menis.

To address the growing youth mental health crisis, KidsMatter began offering Youth Mental Health First Aid training for both adults and high school students. To date, nearly 2,000 people have completed the training.

Spotlight Guests: Nina Menis, CEO and Executive Director, and Sherilyn Hebel, Director of Programs