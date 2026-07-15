Kisat Diabetes Organization empowers communities through diabetes prevention and education

The Kisat Diabetes Organization is a nonprofit organization dedicated to diabetes prevention, early detection, diabetes education, and healthy living. Founded by Dr. Nuzhat Chalisa, a board-certified endocrinologist, KDO was inspired by the loss of her father to diabetes complications. Today, that personal experience has become a mission to help individuals and families prevent diabetes and live healthier lives.

KDO provides free diabetes screenings, blood pressure screenings, educational workshops, and community outreach programs throughout the Chicagoland area. The organization partners with schools, senior centers, community groups, and cultural organizations to bring diabetes awareness directly into the community. KDO also focuses on supporting older adults, promoting healthy lifestyles, and helping people with diabetes prevent long-term complications through education and early intervention.

Annual diabetes walk and health fair to raise awareness and provide diabetes screenings

One of KDO’s signature community events is the Annual Diabetes Walk & Health Fair, taking place on Sunday, August 16, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at St. James Pavilion in Warrenville, Illinois. This free, family-friendly event offers something for everyone, including free diabetes and blood pressure screenings, health education, wellness exhibits, children’s activities, senior-focused programs, yoga, giveaways, and opportunities to meet healthcare professionals. Whether you are living with diabetes, caring for a loved one, or simply interested in improving your health, this event is designed to educate, inspire, and bring the community together.

Together, the Kisat Diabetes Association hopes to raise awareness, promote early detection, and build healthier communities, one step at a time.

Spotlight Guests: Dr. Nuzhat Chalisa, Founder & President, and Abbas Hiptillah, Director of Sponsorship & Public Relations