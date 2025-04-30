Kits4Kids brings joy and hope to hospitalized children

Kits4Kids is a student-led 501(c)(3) non-profit organization devoted to improving the mental well-being of hospitalized children by fostering a sense of joy, hope, and normalcy during their medical journey. Through putting together specifically curated kits, the organization helps the community by encouraging care for pediatric patients. Each kit is tailored by age and gender, ensuring the patient’s satisfaction.

Two high school students started Kits4Kids

Kits4Kids was founded in April of 2024 by Raya Ajmere and Abby May, sophomores at Naperville North High School. Raya’s insight into patient struggles and Abby’s connections with mental health inspired them to start Kits4kids. As students, they knew firsthand how hard it was to find leadership opportunities that truly felt impactful.

After their first delivery, they saw how small acts of kindness are life-changing, realizing students like them can be the change for pediatrics. Since then, they’ve expanded from a two-person team to a full executive and junior board. Kits4Kids has made several donations to a variety of hospitals as well as a foster home.

They donate to Edwards Hospital, Central DuPage Hospital, and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health Hospital. The organization’s widespread community outreach has increased the impact, helping more people. Kits4Kids has donated over 1,100 curated kits to pediatric patients in Illinois. The organization is constantly looking for new ways to reach more patients.

Collaboration provides more kits

To bring awareness to the community, the organization partnered with Naperville North’s Red Cross Club by having club members make kits and cards that would be given to pediatrics. Kits4Kids also collaborated with Naper Elementary School by educating students on the importance of community service. Each student made cards by hand to include in kits for hospitalized children.

Experiences like these have helped the organization’s board members to learn and grow, allowing Kits4Kids to find new ways to enhance its influence. Kits4Kids did a fundraising initiative with Kendra Scott. The event ran in-store, as well as on the Kendra Scott website, raising a significant amount of money to support the organization’s mission.

Spotlight Guests: Raya Ajmere, Co-founder, and Abigail May, Co-founder