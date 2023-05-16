League of Women Voters of Naperville empowers voters

The League of Women Voters (LWV) turns 103 years old this year and is proud of its long heritage of nonpartisan activism for voter rights and civic issues. Americans cherish their democratic way of life and often assume it will always stay the same.

The LWV’s nonpartisan purpose

The League’s mission is “Empowering voters. Defending democracy.” League members know that maintaining a viable democratic system takes the same regular maintenance and ongoing improvements as a garden or a home. They envision a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.

The Naperville League has more than 120 members who further that mission by volunteering to:

Register voters, especially high school seniors who earn Birthday Boxes full of voter information when they turn 18

Encourage voters to vote in all elections, but especially local municipal elections, where low voter turnout can mean a candidate’s success can be determined by a difference of less than 100 votes.

Diligently collect candidate information for the League’s Vote411.org website so that voters can learn about all candidates. VOTE411 is a nonpartisan voter guide that tells voters what is on their ballot, lists candidates and their answers to questions, and has links that let voters check their voter registration, find their polling place, and more.

Sponsor monthly forums via Zoom on local topical issues that are free and open to all.

Sponsor comprehensive candidate forums every election cycle.

Work to educate voters on major policy issues.

Participate in a book group that meets monthly to discuss topical books. In 2023 the group topic is the U.S. Constitution.

Influence public policy through education and advocacy.

Get involved with the The League of Women Voters of Naperville

For more information about The League of Women Voters of Naperville, please visit them online. All Naperville residents, men, and women, are welcome to attend forums, volunteer and join the League. At their website you can also find information on how to contact your representatives, links to community resources, as well as dates and times for their monthly Ideas Forum events, book group, and more.

Spotlight welcomed the League of Women Voters of Naperville’s Susan Craighead, President and Becky Simon, Issues and Advocacy Director.