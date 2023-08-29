Learn how the Inside Out Club DuPage empowers youth

Inside Out Club DuPage (IOCD) is not just a club; it’s a movement that’s shaping the future of our youth. Founded with a powerful mission and driven by a compelling vision, IOCD empowers children to embody good character, embrace their uniqueness, and make a positive impact on the world around them. In a world where challenges like bullying, mental health, and stress affect young minds, IOCD stands as a guiding light, equipping children with the tools they need to thrive and shine.

A mission that matters

IOCD’s mission is clear: to empower youth to live each day with unwavering character. This means fostering qualities like resilience, determination, kindness, and empathy. By encouraging children to embrace their authentic selves and to extend unconditional belonging to others, IOCD creates a nurturing environment where each child can flourish.

But it doesn’t stop there. IOCD’s vision extends far beyond its programs. It envisions a world where every child it serves becomes a catalyst for positive change. By nurturing these young minds with values that matter, IOCD aims to create a ripple effect—a generation of young people who give back and make a lasting impact on their communities and beyond.

How the Inside Out Club DuPage is building character, one program at a time

IOCD’s impact is tangible and transformative. Through its core programs—K-5th Series, events, and Business Designers 4 Good—it’s instilling character and leadership skills that extend far beyond the classroom. The K-5th Series is a beacon of after-school learning, where engaging conversations, activities, and community involvement help children develop character skills while giving back to their community. Business Designers 4 Good empowers middle schoolers with vital “soft skills,” from leadership to emotional intelligence, setting them up for success in all areas of life.

Uniting communities & spreading goodness

Inside Out Club DuPage doesn’t just serve its members—it collaborates with the community to make its impact even greater. By partnering with local organizations, IOCD extends its reach to groups, summer camps, and more. This collaborative spirit embodies the essence of what it stands for—unity, shared values, and a commitment to a brighter future.

The impact of IOCD is awe-inspiring. Thousands of students in DuPage County are positively affected each year, spending over 5,000 hours building character and volunteering to support more than 50 nonprofits. Through these efforts, IOCD is not just teaching children about kindness and empathy; it’s igniting a passion for making a difference, fostering a generation that’s ready to take on the challenges of the world with compassion and determination.

Inside Out Club DuPage is more than a club—it’s a force for change. By nurturing character, instilling values, and inspiring action, it’s sowing the seeds of a brighter tomorrow. Through its work, it’s showing that even the smallest actions can lead to a world of good.

Spotlight welcomed Inside Out Club DuPage’s Founder & Executive Director, Marion B. Ruthig, and Danielle Tufano the Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance & Celebrity Bartender for Inside Out Club.