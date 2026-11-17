Teal Ribbon Ovarian Cancer is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ovarian cancer awareness, education, and advocacy. Founded by Debra Wold, its mission is simple and urgent: educate women to recognize the early warning signs of ovarian cancer, empower them to advocate for themselves, and save lives through early diagnosis.

Know your B.E.A.T. to detect ovarian cancer early

Ovarian cancer is often called the ‘silent killer’ because it whispers. It doesn’t always shout. There is no test for early detection. It hides in symptoms that are easy to dismiss — bloating, eating changes, abdominal pain, and toilet changes.

That’s why Teal Ribbon Ovarian Cancer created the TEAL-B.E.A.T. framework to help women remember what to watch for:

B — Bloating that is persistent

E — Eating changes and feeling full quickly

A — Abdominal and back pain that doesn’t go away

T — Toilet changes, including urinary urgency, frequency, and bowel changes lasting 14 days or more

When these symptoms persist, they urge women to trust their body, track their symptoms, and speak up. Early diagnosis increases five-year life expectancy to 89%, and that is why education matters.

Their work is rooted in community, compassion, and action

Through her ROAR, this grassroots movement — R-Recognize, O-Outcry, A-Activate, R-Rally — Wold has turned her “Pain into my Purpose and my Mission into my Message.” Her friend who died last year: “Take my whisper from the grave and be the ROAR!”

Teal Ribbon Ovarian Cancer serves women, families, caregivers, and survivors across Naperville, Illinois, the Chicago area, and beyond.

They provide educational materials, public speaking engagements, workplace wellness presentations, awareness events, and support for children and caretakers through our healing program, Shattered Glass.

Spotlight Guest: Debra Wold, Executive Director and Survivor